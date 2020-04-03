2 hours ago

Ghanaian students are among hundreds who are stranded in the India's Punjab province following the coronavirus outbreak.

Hundreds of students from different countries, including Afghanistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia, are studying at Lovely Professional University (LPU), Phagwara, and CT Group of Institutes in Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

As educational institutes have shut down their campuses in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, foreign students studying in the region are feeling stranded amid restrictions on movement and limited resources.

After suspension of classes till March 31, Indian students of these institutes have returned to their homes, but foreign nationals could not get the flights to their respective countries due to suspension of international flights.

They are staying at hostels and paying guest (PG) facilities at different locations.

An LPU spokesperson said these students were unable to go back to their native nations and currently staying in hostels and PGs.

He said those living in LPU hostels are being provided hygienic food, besides medical facilities to ensure their well-being.

Khalil Ahmad, a student from Afghanistan, said he along with a group of his fellow nationals is staying at a PG facility.

“We are not going outside our PG, fearing infection of coronvirus,” he said, while requesting HT not to identify his institute.

“We are all stuck here with limited resources in the vicinity. All showrooms and gyms are closed. We can’t go to our country and our families are worried,” he added. Another student Joseph David from Nigeria said, “The university allowed us to stay at hostels, but other facilities such as libraries, gym, cafes and parks are closed for us. We cannot even go outside the campus due to restrictions”. Al Haji, a Ghanaian national, who stays at a rented accommodation here, said “As almost all eatery shops are closed, the biggest challenge for us is to get food from somewhere.”

A CT Group of Institutes spokesperson said around 120 foreign students are studying at their Jalandhar and Ludhiana campuses and they have not left the country.

He said these students have been advised not to visit public places. Medical checkups are being conducted to ensure their well-being, he added.

Meanwhile, educational institutes are offering online classes, but the students said they are unable to focus on studies with fear of the deadly virus in lurking in their minds.