1 hour ago

Daniel Owusu, a promising Ghanaian footballer, bids farewell to FC Red Bull Salzburg as he embarks on a new journey with FC Samtredia in Georgia on a permanent transfer.

At just 21 years old, Owusu's stint at Salzburg began in 2021 following his move from WAFA SC in Ghana.

He honed his skills during various loan spells, including stints at FC Liefering, SV Horn, Vienna, and SKU Amstetten, accumulating valuable experience with a total of 38 appearances.

Although his professional debut at Salzburg remained elusive, Owusu made his mark with five appearances for the club's Youth League team during the 2021-22 season.

Now, Owusu embraces a fresh chapter in his career, eager to tackle the challenges and opportunities presented by Georgia's football landscape.

With his versatility as an attacker and his exposure to diverse footballing environments, Owusu is well-equipped for this new sporting adventure.