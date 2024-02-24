2 hours ago

Ibrahim Osman, the emerging football talent from Ghana, has unveiled the driving force behind his decision to join Brighton and Hove Albion, pointing to the club's renowned reputation for nurturing young players as a pivotal factor.

The Seagulls recently confirmed the signing of the 19-year-old midfielder on a long-term contract, marking a significant leap in his career journey from FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark to the English Premier League.

Brighton's track record of identifying and fostering emerging talents, exemplified by success stories like Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Ben White, and Evan Ferguson, struck a chord with Osman's aspirations.

Beyond Brighton's youth-centric ethos, Osman also emphasized the club's playing style, which closely mirrors his experiences at FC Nordsjaelland, as another decisive element in his decision-making process.

"My dream was to play in the Premier League, and also to play for a team that has the same style of play as FC Nordsjaelland," Osman explained.

"They [Brighton] promote younger players. I think it's a better stepping stone for me, for my development."

Osman's impressive performance since his debut for Nordsjaelland in February 2023, amassing 40 appearances, four goals, and five assists, underscores his potential for further growth and success in the Premier League under Brighton's guidance.