Ghanaians living in Queens, a suburb of the City of New York in the United States of America, have reportedly been thrown into a state of shock following the alleged killing of a man by his teenage son.

There are currently limited details available about the incident but the deceased is reported to have been beaten to death by his teenage son at home during a misunderstanding.

However, a video shared by Oman Channel on YouTube shows several members of the Ghanaian community in a state of mourning while the body of the deceased man was being carried away by officers of the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

"That's my brother being carried away. Noah, is that you? You have come to live abroad for so many years. May your soul rest in peace... God be with you," a man could be heard saying in the Akan language.

Another Ghanaian woman, unable to hold back her tears, said, "All I ask of you is for your spirit to deal with the person that did this to you."

The incident is said to have occurred on June 12, 2023, in Queens.

This comes on the back of a recent incident in Columbus, in the State of Ohio, where a Ghanaian man killed himself after shooting his wife.

The man identified as Michael Amoako is said to have shot his 50-year-old wife after she allegedly threatened to leave him to marry her ex-lover back in Ghana.

The deceased left behind an audio recording detailing his grievances and final wishes to his family.

His wife has since been in intensive care after suffering critical injuries from the incident.

Source: Ghanaweb