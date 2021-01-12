2 hours ago

Young Ghanaian teenager Clinton Osei has joined Hungarian MTK Budapest FC in a 3 year deal.

The 18-year-old striker Clinton Osei has featured for the club in three matches with an assist and is expected to get a bigger role in the spring.

He has been with MTK for two years, and only got the chance to sign a professional contract when he turned 18 last year due to the FIFA rule that a player from outside the European Union cannot be contracted under the age of 18.

His contract with the club will end in June 2023, having rose through the ranks.

Budapest lie at the 3rd position of the league with 25 points after 16 matches.