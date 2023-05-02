12 hours ago

Some Ghanaian traders have taken on a Nigerian who engaged in sale of human hair extensions at the Makola market on Monday.

Dubbed the ‘Ghana Wig Fair’ the Ghanaian traders accused the Nigerian of disrupting their business by engaging in retailing which is against the laws of Ghana.

They accused the Nigerian woman of selling inferior wig products at discounted prices, although she claimed she was organising an exhibition.

The Wigs and Hair Extensions Dealers Association of Ghana expressed dissatisfaction with the move and complained about foreigners disregarding standard trade regulations in the Ghanaian market.

Addressing the media, the President of the association, Nana Adwoa Enninful, wants foreigners to use appropriate channels to get their products onto the market for sale.

“As you may well know, we pay our taxes, we have shops and rent to deal with and workers to pay. Most of these foreign investors who come in evade most of these taxes. Currently, there is an issue with a supposed investor from Nigeria, who came in with the story of having an exhibition. As it turned out, it was not an exhibition, it was a clearance sale. Our laws do not allow foreigners to go into retailing. If you want to come and join us, you are welcome, we do not have any problem from any country, but you have to follow due process”.

Source: citifmonline