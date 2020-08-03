4 hours ago

Ghanaian teenage sensation, Kudus Mohammed made his debut for his new club Ajax in their preseason win over Austrian top flight side Wolfsberger AC on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Ghanaian international was introduced by the Amsterdam based club in the second half of the game as they went on to record an impressive 2-0 victory over Wolfsberger.

Goals from Brazil in attacker Quincy Promes and Dutch Youngster Ryan Gravenberch handed them Ajax the resounding victory over the Austrian Bundesliga outfit.

Kudus joined Ajax Amsterdam on a five-year deal from Danish SuperLiga club FC Nordsjaelland last month.

The highly-rated teenager was cost the Eredivise champions a fee in the region of €9m according to reports in the European media.