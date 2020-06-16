2 hours ago

Ghanaian attacking sensation, Kudus Mohammed has been shortlisted for the 2020 Golden Boy award.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate has been named among 100 young players under the age of 21 who have excelled under the calendar year.

Italian outlet Tuttosport came up with the award in 2003, to decide the best young player in Europe, playing in one of the top tier leagues, and it has become one of Europe’s most prestigious awards.

On Monday the paper announced this year’s list of 100, which will be whittled down over the coming months until the winner is announced.

The Nordsjaelland poster boy has enjoyed a remarkable year notching nine goals with an assist and his presence among the creme de la creme of young talents taking Europe by storm.

Kudus is not the only player of Ghanaian descent with Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi and Bayern Munich’s boy wonder Alphonso Davies among the long list.

Below is the full compilation of the list:

• Maximilian James Aarons (Norwich)

• Abel Ruiz (Braga)

• Karim-David Adeyemi (RB Salzburg)

• Yacine Adli (Bordeaux)

• Lucien Agoumé (Inter Milan)

• Marley Ake (Marseille)

• Faustino Anjorin (Chelsea)

• Ethan Ampadu (RB Leipzig)

• Angel Gomes (Manchester United)

• Adil Aouchiche (PSG)

• Benoît Badiashile (Monaco)

• Mitchel Bakker (PSG)

• Myron Boadu (AZ)

• Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes)

• Rayan Cherki (OL)

• Facundo Colidio (Sint-Truiden)

• David Colina (Hajduk Split)

• Trae Bailey Coyle (Arsenal)

• Leon Dajaku (Bayern Munich)

• Jonathan David (La Gantoise)

• Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

• Karamoko Dembele (Celtic)

• Sergino Dest (Ajax)

• Tiago Djalo (Lille)

• Sebastiano Esposito (Inter Milan)

• Fabio Silva (FC Porto)

• Ansu Fati (FC Barcelona)

• Phil Foden (Manchester City)

• Lyle Foster (Circles Bruges, Monaco)

• Eric Garcia (Manchester City)

• James Garner (Manchester United)

• Zeljko Gavric (Red Star Belgrade)

• Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord)

• Willem Geubbels (Monaco)

• Morgan Anthony Gibbs-White (Wolves)

• Bryan Salvatierra Gil (Leganés)

• Billy Gilmour (Chelsea)

• Claudio Gomes (PSV, Manchester City)

• Matias Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica)

• Lorenzo Gonzalez (St. Gallen)

• Amine Gouiri (Lyon)

• Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)

• Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

• Erling Braut Haland (Borussia Dortmund)

• Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea)

• Mohamed Amine Ihattaren (PSV)

• Curtis Jones (Liverpool)

• Ozan Muhammed Kabak (Schalke 04)

• Mamadou Kaly Sène (Juventus)

• Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca, Real Madrid)

• Mohammed Kudus (Nordsjaelland)

• Dejan Kulusevski (Parma, Juventus)

• Diego Lainez (Betis)

• Yasser Larouci (Liverpool)

• Kang-in Lee (Valencia FC)

• Daniel Maldini (AC Milan)

• Felix Khonde Mambimbi (YB Bern)

• Antonio Marin (Dinamo Zagreb)

• Svetozar Markovic (Larisa)

• Alejandro José Méndez Marques (Juventus)

• Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

• Loïc Mbe Soh (PSG)

• Juan Miranda (Schalke 04, FC Barcelona)

• Nehuén Pérez (Famalicão, Atlético de Madrid)

• Jean-Claude Junior Wa Dimbonda Ntenda (Juventus)

• Michael Obafemi (Southampton)

• Paulinho (Bayer Leverkusen)

• Strahinja Pavlovic (Partizan, AS Monaco)

• Pedro Neto (Wolves)

• Eduardo Quaresma (Sporting CP)

• Rafael Camacho (Sporting CP)

• Reinier (Real Madrid)

• Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)

• Alessio Riccardi (AS Roma)

• Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

• Ionut-Casian Rus (CFR Cluj)

• Thomas Sabitzer (LASK)

• Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

• William Saliba (St Etienne)

• Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

• Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham)

• Sergio Gomez (Borussia Dortmund)

• Oliver Skipp (Tottenham)

• Mathías Soulé (Juventus)

• Yukinari Sugawara (AZ)

• Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Salzburg)

• Tomás Tavarez (Benfica)

• Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk)

• Tiago Lopes (FC Porto)

• Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

• Ferrán Torres (Valencia FC)

• Amad Diallo Traoré (Atalanta)

• Hamed Junior Traoré (Sassuolo)

• Lassina Traoré (Ajax)

• Heorhiy Tsitaishvili (Dynamo Kiev)

• Sepp van den Berg (Liverpool)

• Yari Verschaeren (Anderlecht)

• Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

• Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina)

Rafael van der Vaart was the first winner 17 years ago and the Dutchman was followed by Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Cesc Fabregas and Sergio Aguero.

More recently Paul Pogba, Raheem Sterling, Kylian Mbappe and Matheus de Ligt have all won the award.