Ghanaian wonder-kid Kudus Mohammed is undergoing his medical ahead of his big money move to Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.

Danish side FC Nordsjaelland reached an agreement for the transfer of the offensive midfielder for a sum of 9 million euros which happens to be a record transfer for a Ghanaian teenager.

The 19 year old midfielder touched down in the Netherlands on Thursday morning to undergo the mandatory medical examination.

After passing his medical, Kudus Mohammed will sign a five year contract with the Dutch giants.

The Ghanaian who was nominated for the 2020 Golden boy award has been in fine form for Danish side FC Nordsjaelland alerting major clubs from around Europe.

He scored 12 goals from midfield for FC Nordjaelland in 25 appearances in the Danish Superliga.

Following his exploits at the Danish club, the Ghanaian attracted interest from a host of clubs with Everton, Liverpool, Dortmund and Manchester United all said to be interested in the Ghanaian youngster.

Kudus Mohammed spurned overtures from the numerous sides that were trailing him to sign for the Dutch giants who are expects in honing and nurturing young talents.

The youngster made his Black Stars debut last November against South Africa in the Nations Cup qualifier where he scored the second goal.