3 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Abdul Aziz Issah has expressed his excitement and pride following his move from Dreams FC to Spanish giants Barcelona.

Issah was officially unveiled on Tuesday alongside his compatriot David Oduro, after securing a one-season deal that extends until June 30, 2025, with an option for Barcelona to make the transfer permanent.

Speaking at the unveiling, the 19-year-old shared his enthusiasm for joining a club he has admired since childhood. "It's a great feeling and a massive joy for me.

I have been supporting this club for a very long time since childhood. Being here, being part of this club, I am very grateful for my management, my team, and all the work they have done. I am very grateful. And I can’t wait to get started," Issah said.

Issah, who stood out for Dreams FC, particularly in last season's CAF Confederation Cup, drew a comparison between his playing style and that of Barcelona's teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal.

"I describe myself as a Lamine Yamal type of player — left-footed, who likes shooting and attacking. Yes, that’s how Aziz is," he added.

The young winger will initially feature for Barcelona B, the club's reserve team, where he aims to make a strong impression and potentially earn a place in the first team under manager Hansi Flick.