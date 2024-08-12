5 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey has successfully undergone surgery following an injury sustained during Ludogorets' UEFA Champions League qualifier against Qarabag.

The 26-year-old sustained the injury after a collision with Qarabag's Kevin Medina and was substituted on the hour mark.

Tekpetey was immediately flown to Austria, where he received treatment from renowned surgeon Dr. Paul Stampfl.

He is expected to remain in Vienna for about a week before returning to Razgrad to continue his rehabilitation.

The injury could sideline Tekpetey for several months, posing a significant challenge for Ludogorets.

Despite the setback, Ludogorets secured a vital 2-1 victory over Qarabag in Baku in the first leg of their qualifying tie.

Tekpetey's absence will be a notable loss for the Green Eagles, particularly given his impressive performances at the start of the European campaign.

The former Schalke forward has been instrumental in Ludogorets' domestic success, playing a crucial role in their dominance of the Bulgarian league.

His recovery will be closely monitored as the team aims to navigate their European fixtures without him.