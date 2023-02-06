5 hours ago

There are growing concerns in Turkey about the well-being of Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu who plays for Turkish Superlig side Hatayaspor.

More than 1,4000 persons have dies after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and some part of Syria on Sunday dawn.

The devastating earthquake flattened building and neighbourhoods while people were asleep in Turkey and Syria killing more than 1,600 peaople.

He has been trapped under the rubble of a building with some of his teammates and the sporting director of his club Taner Savut.

According to multiple reports emanating from Turkey, a search and rescue team is trying to locate the Ghanaian winger and pull him out of the rubble.

The winger who joined the Turkish side in the summer scored on Sunday in the last minute as his side defeated Kasimpasa 1-0.

He joined his new club on a free transfer after ending his brief stint with Saudi Arabian side Al Raed in July 2022.

The former FC Porto winger departed European football in July 2021 after leaving Newcastle United as a free agent but his stint in the Gulf region did not go according to plan as he made a quick dash back to Europe.

Atsu has in the past played for several clubs in Europe including FC Porto, Everton, AFC Bournemouth, Chelsea, Malaga CF, and Newcastle United, among others.

Atsu has been capped 60 times for the Black Stars of Ghana with ten goals to his credit.