Dutch giants Feyenoord announced the signing of German born Ghanaian winger Christian Conteh from lower tier German side St Pauli at the beginning of the month.

Since signing for his new side, the winger is yet to train with his new team mates and had the chance to meet up with his new teammates on Monday 27th July 2020.

Conteh is the third new signing acquired by the Dutch giants this summer with the likes of Bryan Linssen and Mark Diemers.

The German-Ghanaian, Christian Conteh was at training complex 1908, but was not able to participate in the training, because the paperwork around his transfer has not yet been completed.

A number of players that were loaned out last season made their comeback on the training field.

This included Bart Nieuwkoop (last season rented to Willem II), Wouter Burger (rented to Excelsior), Crysencio Summerville (rented to ADO Den Haag) and Ian Smeulers (rented to FC Dordrecht).

Christian Conteh managed nine appearances across all competitions and scored two goals.