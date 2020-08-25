1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Ernest Asante has completed a move to Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia on a two year contract.

The well traveled Ghanaian returns to Europe after stints in the Gulf Region .

His new side announced the the signing of the winger on Monday on their official website as they gear up for the coming season.

"We are announcing the acquisition of the 31-year-old Ghanaian international midfielder, Ernest Asante, who last season played in the United Arab Emirates with the colors of Al-Fujairah," the club posted on their official website.

"The cooperation contract is for two years.

"Ernest Asante also played for Al-Hazem in Saudi Arabia, Denmark, FC Nordsjælland, Norway, Stabæk, Belgium, Beveren, and played for his home team.

"We welcome Ernest Asante to the OMONIA family and wish him every success," the club concluded.