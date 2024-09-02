1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq has been recognized in the Dutch Eredivisie Team of the Week by the statistics platform Sofascore, following a standout performance in AZ Alkmaar’s 3-0 victory over RKC Waalwijk on Friday.

Sadiq, a Right to Dream academy graduate, played a pivotal role in the match by providing an assist for Ruben van Bommel's opening goal in the 31st minute.

Van Bommel later scored again, with a precise pass from Jordy Clasie contributing to the team’s second goal. Mexx Meerdink's goal in the closing moments sealed the win for AZ Alkmaar.

This accolade highlights Sadiq’s growing influence in the Eredivisie, where he has made appearances in all four of AZ Alkmaar's matches this season.

The 24-year-old winger has scored one goal and provided an assist so far, continuing to make a significant impact for his team.