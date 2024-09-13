2 hours ago

Ghanaian international winger Kamal Sowah has reportedly rejected a transfer offer from Mexican Liga MX side FC Juarez.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri reports that Club Brugge and FC Juarez had agreed on the terms of a transfer before the Mexican transfer window closes on September 14.

The deal was set to include a two-year contract with an option for an additional year. However, despite the agreement, FC Juarez has been unsuccessful in securing Sowah’s signature.

Sowah, who joined Club Brugge from Leicester City in a €9 million transfer in 2021, has struggled to make an impact at the Belgian club.

Following loan spells with AZ Alkmaar and Standard Liège, both of which did not yield significant success, he has found himself sidelined from the first team this season.

The former Right to Dream Academy product has yet to fulfill the high expectations that followed his transfer to Club Brugge and is now considered surplus to requirements at Jan Breydel Stadium.

Sowah has also earned one cap for the Ghanaian senior national team, the Black Stars.