3 hours ago

In a Serbian SuperLiga clash, Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari demonstrated his prowess by contributing to Red Star Belgrade's impressive 3-2 triumph over FK Spartak Subotica on Saturday evening.

Red Star Belgrade solidified their position at the top of the league table with a commanding 3-2 victory over FK Spartak Subotica.

Bukari showcased his skill and impact by expertly opening the scoring for the Red and White team in the 20th minute.

A mere four minutes later, a goal was registered via an own goal credited to Mihailo Bogicevic, further bolstering Red Star Belgrade's lead.

Zambia international Kings Kangwa secured the victory with a well-executed strike just before halftime, ensuring a comfortable advantage for Red Star Belgrade.

Bukari's outstanding performance earned him full playing time throughout the match, during which he exhibited his talents with finesse.

This match adds to Bukari's successful season with Red Star Belgrade, as he has now notched three goals and provided two assists in just four appearances.

Bukari's consistent contributions and standout performances underline his significance to the Red Star Belgrade squad and highlight his potential to make a meaningful impact on the Serbian SuperLiga.