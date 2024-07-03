2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Winfred Amoah has signed a two-year contract with SKN St. Pölten, an Austrian second division club.

The Austrian-born player joined as a free agent after his contract with DSV Leoben expired.

Amoah, capable of playing on either wing, had an impressive season with DSV Leoben, scoring five goals and providing eight assists in 30 appearances.

He expressed his excitement about joining St. Pölten, noting that the club's ambitions align perfectly with his career goals.

"I am thrilled to join SKN St. Pölten," Amoah said. "The club's ambitions match my career aspirations, and the leadership here convinced me that this move is the right step for my development."

Amoah's football pedigree is notable, as his father, Charles Amoah, is a former Ghana international.

While Winfred Amoah is eligible to represent Ghana at the international level, he remains focused on his new club role.

St. Pölten announced the deal on their website, highlighting that Amoah's contract includes an option for an additional year.

The club is confident that Amoah's skills and experience will significantly enhance their squad's performance in the upcoming season.

"We are delighted to welcome Winfred Amoah to our team," the club statement read. "His versatility and proven track record will undoubtedly strengthen our side."

Amoah is expected to make a substantial impact as St. Pölten prepares for the new season, bringing both talent and experience to help the team achieve their goals.