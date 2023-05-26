1 hour ago

Kobbie Mainoo, the sensational Ghanaian talent, has been crowned as the latest recipient of the prestigious Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award at Manchester United, following his exceptional performances throughout the 2022/23 season.

Born in Stockport, the 18-year-old midfielder made his senior first-team debut in January, earning a starting position in United's commanding 3-0 victory against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Mainoo continued to impress, securing two more appearances in the first team. He featured in the Emirates FA Cup clash against Reading and made his mark in the English Premier League during United's 3-0 triumph over Leicester City.

In addition to his noteworthy performances in the senior squad, Mainoo has consistently delivered outstanding displays for the Under-21 side in the Premier League 2, contributing with two goals and two assists.

Expressing his joy and gratitude, Mainoo shared, "It's an indescribable feeling. I've been with this club throughout my entire life, and everything has been leading up to this moment. To have my family here witnessing it, supporting me—it's simply amazing."

He added, "I've had the privilege of training with the first-team squad on multiple occasions. The players welcomed me with open arms, offering advice and encouragement. I truly felt at home. My ultimate goal is to continue being part of this club and earn more opportunities. Manchester United has been my home since day one."

Head of Academy Nick Cox praised Mainoo's remarkable progress, stating, "Every time Kobbie has played for our Academy teams this year, he has demonstrated an exceptional level of performance. This provided him with a platform to impress Erik ten Hag and the first-team coaching staff."

Cox continued, "His debut was a fantastic moment not just for Kobbie, but also for his family and the dedicated staff who have supported him on his journey. Starting a game for Manchester United at the age of just 17 is an extraordinary achievement. We are immensely proud of his dedication and commitment in first-team training, and he truly deserves this recognition."

Mainoo joins an esteemed list of past winners, including the likes of Norman Whiteside, Mark Hughes, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Danny Welbeck, and Marcus Rashford.