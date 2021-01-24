38 minutes ago

Ghanaian youngster Abdul Razak Yusif has started training with Spanish top flight side CD Leganes.

The 18 year old arrived in Spain few days ago and has been training with the youth set up of the Lal Liga as he is expected to sign a contract with them in the coming days.

When he signs for Leganes he will move straight to the U-19 side we he will be playing.

The young striker last played in Ghana for Accra Creat Olympics in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season scoring twice in 13 matches before the season was truncated.

He was part of the provisional squad called up by coach Karim Zito for the WAFU Zone B tournament in Benin in December 2020.