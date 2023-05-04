2 hours ago

Ajax Amsterdam, a top-tier football club in the Netherlands, has confirmed the signing of Avery Appiah, a young Ghanaian midfielder, on a professional contract until the summer of 2025.

The 17-year-old Appiah has been playing in Ajax's youth team since his arrival in 2020, and his impressive performances have earned him a two-season contract offer.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, Ajax announced that "Avery Appiah, a 17-year-old midfielder, was born on April 2, 2006, in Zoetermeer, and is also part of the Ajax U17 squad." The statement also revealed that Appiah had previously trained with Sparta and Feyenoord's youth academies before joining Ajax.

In the current season, Appiah has played six times in the U17 Divisie 1 Spring, scoring one goal. Overall, he has made 33 appearances for Ajax's U17 and U18 teams, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

Although he has represented the Dutch U17 team on five occasions, Appiah remains eligible to play for Ghana in the future.

The young midfielder, who was born to Ghanaian parents in Amsterdam, will look to continue his development at Ajax and make a name for himself in the footballing world.