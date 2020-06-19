2 hours ago

Ghanaian Youngster, Eric Ayiah has revealed that ha has had the opportunity to meet with Juventus star and Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to former Ghana Under 17 captain, his current representative Jorges Mendes arranged a meeting between him and the former Real Madrid star.

Speaking on Kumasi based Wontumi FM, Ayiah, who plays for French side AS Monaco revealed where and how he came by this opportunity which to many, is a once in a lifetime achievement.

“It was during a Champions league game between Real Madrid and PSG that Mendes told me he will be taking me to see Ronaldo,’’ the young attacker said.

“So after the game we went to see him and he advised me” he added.

Ayiah further indicated that he also had meetings with Former Chelsea and Barcelona star Cesc Fabregas as well as Real Madrid left back Marcelo who are all clients of his Super agent.