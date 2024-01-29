11 hours ago

Daniel Adu-Adjei, the English-born Ghanaian youngster, showcased his goal-scoring prowess by scoring a brace for Bournemouth U-21 in their 4-0 victory against Charlton Athletic.

The match, part of the Premier League Cup Group C fixtures, saw Bournemouth U-21 dominating with goals from Adu-Adjei, Balraj Landa, and Dominic Sadi, securing a 3-0 lead within the first 15 minutes of play.

Adu-Adjei's brace in this match adds to his impressive season tally, which now stands at 19 goals.

The victory propelled Bournemouth U-21 to the top spot in Group C, moving three points ahead of the second-placed team.

The Cherries will face Norwich City U-21 in their final group encounter on February 3rd at New Cuthbury.

Daniel Adu-Adjei's consistent goal-scoring performances make him a standout player to watch, and his contributions are crucial for Bournemouth U-21 as they aim for success in various competitions, including the Professional Development League.