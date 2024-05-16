2 hours ago

Ghanaian rising star Edmund Baidoo has become a hot prospect in European football circles, catching the eye of several clubs with his stellar performances for Sogndal in the Norwegian league.

At just 18 years old, Baidoo has made a significant impact in Norway, drawing interest from powerhouse clubs like Bodo/Glimt.

However, Swedish champions Malmo FF have now joined the race for his signature, positioning themselves as strong contenders ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Malmo FF's interest stems from their ambition to bolster their squad for European competitions next season, and they are reportedly willing to meet Sogndal's asking price, which is around 2 million Euros, to secure Baidoo's services.

Additionally, clubs in Belgium, including KRC Genk and Club Brugge, are closely monitoring Baidoo's situation in Norway, indicating the widespread recognition of his talent across Europe.

Since joining Sogndal from Ghanaian lower-tier side AsanSka FC in 2024, Baidoo has made an immediate impact, tallying three goals and an assist in just seven games this season.

As the summer transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on Baidoo as he continues to impress and potentially secures a move to one of Europe's top clubs.