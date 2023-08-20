2 hours ago

Ghanaian talent Ernest Nuamah is on the cusp of finalizing a landmark deal, which could potentially set a club record for FC Nordsjaelland, as he moves to French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon.

Both clubs have come to an agreement for the transfer, with the young player set to travel to France today for a medical examination, paving the way for the deal's completion.

Ernest Nuamah, an attacker for Nordsjaelland, has attracted substantial interest from various clubs during the current summer transfer window, including Premier League teams Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley.

Nuamah's exceptional performance in the Danish Superligaen throughout the 2023-24 season has captured the attention of potential suitors.

He has notably scored four goals and contributed an assist in the opening four matches, including an unforgettable hat-trick against Viborg on July 21.

Since making his debut for Nordsjaelland in December 2021, Nuamah has found the back of the net 20 times in 48 appearances, establishing a goal-scoring track record that has sparked the interest of several European clubs.

Nuamah's international debut for Ghana during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar on June 18 has further elevated his profile.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley were all interested in securing Nuamah's signature.

Burnley, led by manager Vincent Kompany, were ahead of other contenders in securing the Ghanaian's services, but they have been beaten by French giants Lyon.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur, guided by Australian head coach Ange Postecoglou, had also shown keen interest in Nuamah as they target a top-four finish.

Everton, another Premier League club, was also in the running for Nuamah's signature, aiming to strengthen their squad to steer clear of relegation concerns.

Nuamah's impressive displays have not gone unnoticed by major European clubs.

Paris Saint-Germain, Dortmund, Ajax, and AC Milan were all reportedly keeping tabs on Nuamah's situation but Lyon have won the race for his signature.

Should this move come to fruition, Nuamah will be following in the footsteps of Michael Essien, who enjoyed a successful stint at Olympique Lyon before securing a high-profile move to Chelsea.