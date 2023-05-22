2 hours ago

Ghanaian international, Ernest Nuamah was on the scoresheet on Monday evening when his FC Nordsjaelland side defeated Randers 3-1 in the Danish SuperLiga.

The talented youngster started for his team today in the Round 30 fixture of the ongoing league season played at home.

At halftime, both teams had scored a goal each and had it all to play for in the second half.

This was after goals from Benjamin Nygren and Lasse Berg Johnsen cancelled out.

After recess, FC Nordsjaelland gave it a massive push in the team’s bid to net the winning goal.

In the 74th minute, the efforts of the team paid off when Ernest Nuamah scored from 12 yards to restore the lead for his side.

With Mohammed Diamonde also finding the back of the net in the 83rd minute, FC Nordsjaelland cruised to a massive 3-1 win at full-time.

With Ernest Nuamah’s goal today, he has equaled Kamaldeen Sulemana’s record of 18 goal contributions for FC Nordsjaelland in a single season - the most by any Ghanaian for the club.