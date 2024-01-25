10 hours ago

Fatawu Ganiwu, a promising young Ghanaian midfielder, has scored his maiden goal for the Red Bull Salzburg Academy during the FAM Cup youth championship in Brazil.

The talented player is currently on trial with the Austrian club, showcasing his skills in the youth tournament.

Ganiwu, who is part of the Black Starlets, the Ghanaian U17 national team, has been turning heads with his performances at the FAM Cup.

The midfielder's standout moment came in the match against Brazil's Cruzeiro, where he found the back of the net in a 2-1 defeat for Red Bull Salzburg.

The 16-year-old midfielder's impressive displays have reportedly garnered interest from various clubs globally.

Despite being on trial, Ganiwu has left a positive impression on the Red Bull Salzburg Academy, and there are expectations that he might secure a permanent deal with the Austrian club.

Ganiwu's journey to the international football scene gained momentum during the UEFA Youth Tournament in Serbia, where he played a crucial role in Ghana's U17 team's triumph, defeating strong opponents like Spain and Switzerland.

Additionally, he spent time in France with RC Lens, and the French club continues to monitor his progress for a potential move.

The young midfielder's performances at the FAM Cup and his goal-scoring contribution reflect his potential, and the football world will be watching his development closely.