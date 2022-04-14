2 hours ago

Teenage Ghanaian striker Felix Afena Gyana has signed a two and half year contract with global kit manufacturing giants PUMA.

The youngster shot into prominence in recent months after his breathtaking cameo for his club AS Roma in a match against Cagliari in October 2021 where he scored a brace.

PUMA will take care of the player's playing boots, training boots, caps, casual wear and other apparels.

It also comes with some pegs as the German kit manufacturers will also pay the player some bonuses for goals scored and also when he helps his club side qualify for any European championship.

The 18 year old Afena-Gyan, 18, joins players such as Neymar, Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Griezmann, David Silva, Romelu Lukaku, Luis Suárez, among others who are all part of the PUMA family.

Born in January 2003 in Sunyani, he was still playing schoolboy football in Ghana in January 2021, when he was spotted by AS Roma through the EurAfrica FC Academy.

He helped the Black Stars secure qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the two legged play off against Nigeria.

The youngster has played 15 matches for his side this season scoring twice.