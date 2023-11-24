11 hours ago

Ghanaian rising star Felix Afena-Gyan has expressed his joy at returning to training following a substantial period on the sidelines due to injury.

The US Cremonese striker has been putting in the work at the Giovanni Arvedi training centre for several days and is eager to resume doing what he loves most.

Sharing his excitement on social media, Afena-Gyan wrote, "I am back to what I love. Filled with joy." The 20-year-old's enthusiasm is understandable, considering he has been out of action for almost two months.

While it remains uncertain whether Afena-Gyan will be part of group training and make a comeback to Serie A action before the winter break, the former AS Roma player is optimistic about his return.

He is hopeful that his contribution will aid Cremonese in making a swift return to the top tier of Italian football, following their relegation last season.

Afena-Gyan, who joined Cremonese in the winter transfer window, couldn't prevent the team from being relegated despite his efforts.

Despite this setback, he is determined to play a key role in the team's success and help them secure promotion back to Serie A.