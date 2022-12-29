53 minutes ago

English-born Ghanaian forward Gideon Kodua has signed his first professional contract with English Premier League side West Ham United.

"West Ham United is delighted to announce that Gideon Kodua has agreed professional terms with the Club."

Kodua put pen to paper on his first professional contract with the Hammers at the Club’s iconic Chadwell Heath training ground and becomes the third Academy talent to agree professional terms in recent weeks, following Callum Marshall and Ollie Scarles.

The 18-year-old has scored seven goals in eleven appearances for the U18s so far this season and made his debut for the U21s in October, featuring four times for the development side in all competitions.

“I’m excited and proud to sign my first professional deal with West Ham United, and I’m really eager to see what the future holds for me now.” Kodua told whufc.com.

Gideon Kodua

“My time with West Ham United has gone amazing so far and I think, in a way, I’ve shocked myself. But also, in a way, I’ve proven to myself that if I work hard then anything is possible. I’ve kept my head down and worked hard with the coaches here, and I’m proud of what I’ve achieved so far.

“This season has been amazing. Not just on the pitch, but off the pitch as well. The boys in the U18s and I have all created a real bond and we have a real team spirit on the pitch. For me, personally, it’s going so well and I’m really enjoying the season so far.”

Interim Academy Manager Kenny Brown is delighted that Kodua has agreed his first professional deal with the Club.

Brown said: “We are delighted to agree professional terms with Gideon. His hard work, application, professionalism and consistency for our senior Academy teams are each worthy of individual mention, and it has been a delight to see him continue to develop.

“Everyone in the Academy is now eager to see Gideon continue his progression and we all wish him the very best for the remainder of the season and beyond.”