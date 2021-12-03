48 minutes ago

Ghanaian prodigy Haqi Osman scored his first ever goal for his Turkish SuperLig side Yeni Malatyaspor on Thursday night in a Cup game.

It was a hard fought victory but the home side prevailed in a 3-1 win in a game that traveled into extra time.

There was nothing to separate both sides after 90 minutes as the match went into extra time of which they played two halves of 15 minutes each.

Haqi Osman came from the bench like he has done for much of the season in the 80th minute for teammate Kubilay before netting the second goal in the 114th minute.

Benjamin Tetteh had been sidelined for his sides two previous matches with a thigh muscle rapture which forced him to miss the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa last month scored the opener in the 95th minute.

Munir Choauiar added the third for Yeni before Celik reduced the deficit from the spot .

Haqi Osman joined the Turkish side from Division One League side Okyeman Planners in January this year penning a three year contract.

He has made 5 appearances in the Turkish SuperLig all from the bench.