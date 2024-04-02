9 minutes ago

Ghanaian prodigy Ibrahim Osman continues to dazzle on the pitch, showcasing his exceptional talent in FC Nordjaelland's recent triumph against Midtjylland in the Danish Superliga.

During the 23rd round of the competition, the 19-year-old forward played a crucial role, providing a pivotal assist for Oliver Antman's goal.

This contribution helped FC Nordjaelland secure a crucial away victory, with the final score standing at 3-2 in their favor, despite Midtjylland's efforts to stage a comeback.

Osman's assist is just one among many standout performances this season.

Notably, he recently found the back of the net in the first leg of the Danish Cup semi-final against AGF, further highlighting his impact on the team's success.

With six goals and seven assists across all competitions this season, Osman's consistent contributions have not gone unnoticed.

His stellar form has earned him a significant move to the English Premier League, where he is poised to join Brighton and Hove Albion on a five-and-a-half-year agreement, reportedly for approximately £16 million ($19.5 million).

Moreover, Osman's rise to prominence extends beyond club football, as he recently earned his maiden senior cap for Ghana.