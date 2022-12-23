1 hour ago

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Sulemana who plies his trade with Italian side Hellas Verona has signed a kit sponsorship deal with German kit manufacturing giants PUMA.

The terms of the contract have not been divulged but the terms are reportedly very lucrative for the promising youngster who will be provided boots and sports apparel by the German giants.

Ibrahim Sulemana Karikari made his Italian Seri A debut in October 2022 when his side Hellas Verona lost 2-1 to Salernitana.

The defensive midfielder came on in the 71st minute as a replacement for Miguel Veloso and eight minutes later was shown the yellow card.

Ibrahim Sulemana is the fourteenth player from Settore Giovanile to play in the first team starting from the 2019/20 season.

He has been turning heads with his impressive form for the Primavera side of Hellas Verona and was rewarded with a debut last Sunday.

The youngster like many Ghanaian players in Italy is on the stables of the famed Arthur Legacy Sports management.