47 minutes ago

Ghanaian teen sensation Kamal Deen Sulemana has been named in the Danish Superliga Team of the Week following his impressive displays last Friday.

The 18 year old attacker put up a great shown in their 6-3 defeat to league champions FC Midtjylland.

Kamak Deen scored a sensational brace in that game which his team lost but was singled out for praise as he shone despite the defeat.

He scored a quickfire brace that put his team ahead only for a late second half collapse and a red card gave the home side the big win.

After a sizzling performance, the 18 year old Ghanaian prodigy has been named in the Team of the Week 34.

The former Right to Dream Academy graduate has been tipped as the heir apparent to the departed Mohammed Kudus already.

He has scored four goals in 12 Appearances for his club this season.

?s=20