Italian-born Ghanaian forward Kelvin Yeboah has signed for Austrian Bundesliga side Sturm Graz from WSG Tirol for an undisclosed fee.

He has signed a contract with his new side until 2024 after surprisingly deciding to move across clubs.

The 20-year-old striker joins Sturm Graz from WSG Swarovski Tirol, where he has already scored four goals and provided five assists this season.

Yeboah has already passed his medical examination in Graz and can now help head coach Christian Ilzer's team immediately.

“Kelvin fits perfectly into our requirement profile. He is young, hungry and has the qualities we want for this position. At WSG he has proven that he has huge potential and we are ready to give him the time he needs in Graz to develop in the best possible way. I would also like to expressly thank those responsible at WSG for the extremely fair negotiations that enabled Kelvin to take the next step.

The striker will now wear the number 23 shirt on his back:

"I'm so happy that I can play for Sturm now. I want to achieve a lot with the team and will give full throttle from the start."