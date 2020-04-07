21 minutes ago

Ghanaian International Latif Blessing has been ranked as the 4th best dribbler in the MLS for the 2019/20 season.

Blessing, who plays for Los Angeles FC, has had an impressive season and came up with 79 percent to place 4th out of 12 players selected.

San Jose Earthquakes attacker Valeri "Vako" Qazaishvili leads the way in completed dribbles (100) and success rate (68.97%), with his teammate Cristian Espinoza third (81) in the former category.

LAFC forward Carlos Vela, the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP, has the highest dribble volume, but has completed just under 50 percent of those attempts. He is second in dribbles completed (95).

Blessing and his teammates Eduard Atuesta are 4th and 5th respectively on the list as they are quick to drop their shoulder and evade pressure in the final third.

The Ghanaian featured in 36 games for LAFC, scored six goals and provided three assists in the 2019 MLS season.

He has previosuly featured for Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals and MLS side Sporting Kansas City.

The 23-year-old was included in the provisional squad for Ghana before the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations but failed to make the final cut.