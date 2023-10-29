4 hours ago

Ghanaian young talent Lawrence Agyekum faced an early exit on Saturday as FC Liefering experienced a 2-0 defeat against First Vienna FC in the Austrian 2. Liga.

The 19-year-old player was shown a red card just before halftime in the week 12 encounter. Agyekum was cautioned twice, earning him two yellow cards and leading to his dismissal.

His first yellow card came in the 35th minute, and he received his second just three minutes before the halftime break.

First Vienna FC broke the deadlock with a goal two minutes before halftime when Austrian international David Peham successfully converted from the penalty spot.

Peham sealed the victory for the host with his second goal of the match, netting five minutes before the end of the game.

This incident marked Lawrence Agyekum's second appearance for Liefering in the current campaign.