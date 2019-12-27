1 hour ago

La Liga side Real Valladid defender Mohammed Salisu has been linked to a move Real Sociedad as the January transfer window opens.

The 20-year-old Ghanaian has a 12 million euros by out clause but Sociedad are trying to strengthen their in the January transfer and would be willing to meet the requirements, according to a reports by vavel.com.

".....the name of Mohammed Salisu , defender of Real Valladolid , has appeared on the scene .

"The Ghanaian clause is 12 million euros , an amount that the Royal Sociedad could reach, without being outlandish its signing."

Sociedad are sitting 5th of the table and are ready to strengthen their squad during the January transfer window.

Salisu joined Real Valladolid's youth setup in October 2017, from local club African Talent Football Academy.

He made his senior debut with the reserves on 28 January 2018, starting in a 2–4 Segunda División B home loss against Coruxo FC.

On 1 March 2018, Salisu extended his contract until 2021.He scored his first senior goal on 29 April, netting the equalizer in a 2–2 away draw against Racing de Ferrol.

On 16 July 2018, Salisu was promoted to the main squad in La Liga.

He made his professional debut the following 9 January, starting in a 0–1 away loss against Getafe CF, for the season's Copa del Rey.