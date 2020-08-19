2 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Sabin Abdullai has joined Spanish Lakota side Getafe CF ahead of the start of the 2020-21 season.

The 21-year old midfielder joined the Madrid based club on a season-long loan deal from relegated second-tier club UD Extramadura with an option for a permanent deal at the end of the season.

“Extremadura UD and Getafe CF have reached an agreement for the loan of player Sabit for the 20/21 Season,” a club statement read.

”The Madrid team will have the option to buy after the campaign.

“From the Club we wish you a year full of success and professional growth. We are sure that it will. See you soon, brave,” the statement added.

Sabit was part of the Ghana Black Sattelite team that played in the last African Youth championship(CAF U20 AFCON) in Niger in 2019.