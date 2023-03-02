1 hour ago

The National Identification Authority (NIA) will in April 2023 roll out the next phase of its registration exercise to allow all eligible Ghanaians to acquire their Ghana Cards.

Those to be considered for this next phase will include Ghanaians living abroad and children from zero up to 15 years.

However, Ghanaians abroad will pay for the card which will soon become the only accepted form of national identification.

Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Professor Kenneth Attafuah, disclosed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

He explained that, Ghanaians in West Africa will pay $20, those in the rest of Africa will pay $30 and others in Europe, America and other continents will pay $50 dollars.

The NIA boss indicated that, they will do the registration in collaboration with Ghana mission staff in all the countries abroad.

All they have to do, he added, is to book appointment online before they go to Ghana missions in the resident country abroad.

Where there are no missions, Prof Attafuah said they will use the consulate to enable Ghanaians register for the Ghana Card.