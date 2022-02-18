5 hours ago

A member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, has said Ghanaians are going through severe economic difficulties due to the bad governance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He noted that the local currency is not doing well against the major trading ones especially the dollar, and also the prices of fuel are increasing leading to the high cost of goods and services.

“This economy we live in is an excruciating economy,” he said on the New Day show on TV3 Friday, February 18.

He added, “Fuel prices will continue to increase until the government finds ways to manage the cedi.”

For his part, Former Member of Parliament for OkaiKwei North, Fuseini Issah said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has managed the performance of the cedi well.

He said on the same show that the worst performance of the cedi under the NPP administration is the best under the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) regime.

The cedi currently trading at $6.5.

Mr. Issah Fuseni who also served on the Finance Committee of Parliament said “the worst performance of the currency under the NPP is worst under the NDC.”

“When in a year when the cedi depreciated by 18 percent under the NDC, that was bad leadership,” he stressed.