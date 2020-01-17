1 hour ago

Host of ‘With All Due Respect’ on Loud Silence Radio, Kevin Ekow Baidoo Tailor has described Ghanaians as ‘too timid’ over failure on their part to exceedingly criticise the government following controversies surrounding the Ghana Card registration.

“...Look at what is currently happening in Ghana. People queue up in the nights and at dawns just to register for Ghana Card. People queue up with kids and husbands, ...see what is happening, it is disgraceful, the system is not working. My only problem I have is that, Ghanaians are too timid ..what is wrong with us a people?”, he rhetorically quizzed.

His comments come following applicants’ constant complaints about the slow pace of the Ghana Card registration exercise countrywide.

It has emerged that many of applicants did not get the opportunity to sign up unto the Card in the mass registration exercise in the Ashanti Region which ended [yesterday], Janu6ary 16.

They have thus urged the National Identification Authority (NIA) to consider extending the registration exercise in the region beyond the Thursday's deadline.

Parked ambulances

The loudmouth broadcaster commenting on the parked ambulances said no right-thinking human being will park ambulances and still be campaigning for more votes, forgetting it is the same people who will send them back to opposition.

“...And no rational human being will park over 70 to 80 ambulances and be walking across the country and saying that vote for me again for 4 years. When all these people die, who's going to vote for you? It means you do not care about the people. All that you care about as a political party, as a leader, as gov't is power”, said Mr. Tailor.

The firebrand journo says he has no time for people who are so much in love with the NPP and cannot criticise them even as they go wrong as according to him, “...no right-thinking human being will park over 70 to 80 ambulances and be walking across the country and saying that vote for me again for 4 more years”.

Source: Ghanaguardian.com