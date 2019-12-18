7 hours ago

The founder of All People’s Congress (APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga, has sent his Christmas message to Ghanaians ahead of the Christmas Festivities.

The controversial politician described this year’s Christmas as “Ugly Christmas”.

According to him, Ghanaians cannot enjoy this Christmas due to the economic hardship.

He cited the layoff of workers and worst of all, the performance of the Cedi against major currencies as major reasons for the ‘Dry Christmas’

He said, there’s no money in the system”

Read Full Statement:

It’s Christmas !!!!! and Christians, parents and children are supposed to be jubilating and celebrating the festival as usual. The usual lighting of homes and erecting Of Christmas trees 🎄. Buying of Christmas presents, the anxiety, Christmas parties, Christmas music and time with friends and families.

But in Ghana today the situation is different. Families are crying for non payment of salaries. Contractors, businessmen and women are suffering for non payments and low levels of business activities and patronage. Prices of fuel has just been increased.

The Layoff of thousands of Ghanaian workers, the worst performance of the Cedi Against major currencies, the lack of money’s in People’s pockets, Graduate unemployment, public workers crisis and the jobless youth.

What can I say, is this an unfortunate Christmas or an UGLY CHRISTMAS ?

THIS CHRISTMAS IS TOO UGLY.

Ghanaians are Suffering,

Ghanaians are not happy,

Ghanaians cannot pay their bills anymore,

Children are crying for their Christmas gifts,

Families cannot longer go for Christmas shopping,

Parents are frustrated,

Families cannot afford to travel for Christmas holidays,

Businesses are suffering, and Even the high level of Corruption cannot help the people.

The situation is unbearable and ridiculous.

As for the new year, I do not want to comment about it, because when you don’t hear Good Morning, you will definitely not hear Good Evening. So if the Christmas is Ugly, then the New Year will be worse.

Am compelled to say;

MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎁🎄

DR. HASSAN AYARIGA

APC LEADER/FOUNDER

