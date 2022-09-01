17 hours ago

Majority of Ghanaians are pushing for the election of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) on non-partisan basis.

These are the findings of a September 2021 Local Government survey, conducted by Center for Democratic Governance (CDD) Ghana.

The campaign for the election of MMDCEs was truncated in 2019, with President Akufo-Addo calling for broader consultations and consensus.

The campaign was characterised by sharp disagreements over whether the local Executives should be elected along partisan or non-partisan lines.

But the Local Government survey findings show that seven out of every 10 Ghanaians would prefer a direct election of the local Executives; and that, the preference for a non-partisan election is on a steady rise.

Majority of Ghanaians, according to the findings, believe that MMDAs have performed very or fairly badly in the past five years.

Source: citifmonline