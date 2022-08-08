46 minutes ago

Two Ghanaians were on the scoresheet for Swedish third-tier side Sandvikens IF on Saturday when they defeated Sylvia 4-0 in division 1 northern men's football league.

Ghanaian striker, Naeem Mohammed scored two goals, while the other goals for the home team were scored by Kofi Fosuhene Asare another Ghanaian, and Martin Springfeldt.

The victory was Sandvikens IF's fourth in the last five games.

Sandvikens IF has four wins and one loss in the last five matches, while Sylvia has two wins, one draw and two losses.

For Sylvia, the result means that they are now in fifth place in the table, while Sandvikens IF leads the table.

In the next match, Wednesday 10 August 19.00, Sandvikens IF Vasalund is away at Skytteholms IP, while Sylvia plays at home against Täby FK.