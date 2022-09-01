1 hour ago

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has urged the Ghana Football Association(GFA) to be open and accountable in all their dealings.

He says that the GFA owes the public transparency in their financial dealings, engagements, sponsorships among others.

According to the Minister, the GFA being transparent while tenure to the benefit of the Black Stars as they prepare for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"It is also your obligation to account to the good people of our country the stewardship. You must disclose all transactions of Memorandums of understanding, sponsorship, packages, agreements entered into being it foreign or local to the Ministry.

"This is extremely important and crucial as we prepare for Qatar 2022," he said at the GFA’s Congress on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence

"While the Ministry is not willing to interfere in the FA’s internal affairs, we just have the obligation of holding the FA accountable and the Ghanaians that we serve expect accountability from the FA."