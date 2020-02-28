1 hour ago

President Akufo-Addo met what probably he least expected at the St James Square London as he entered Chatham House home of the Royal Institute of International Affairs, for a speaking engagement.

The protestors shouted and projected cards with messages such as, “Scholarships for the needy taken by ministers”, “Why lock hospitals while patients are dying in Ghana”, “Oversize government: 125 ministers” and many others.

The protesters said they are unhappy with the governance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) which according to them has brought untold hardship on Ghanaians.

Speaking at the engagement on the theme: “Financing for Sustainable Development in Africa,” Nana Akufo-Addo said the time has come for the removal of the “Africa Risk Premium” from the credit rating structure for African economies.

Additionally, with the co-operation of all, Nana Akufo-Addo said Africa can successfully stem the $50 billion illicit flow of capital.

“As a start, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD’s) new initiative that would require multinationals to pay tax in countries where they have commercial, not jurisdictional, presence is a welcome one. We must be vocal in defence of our objectives,” he stated.