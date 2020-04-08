1 hour ago

Hiplife ‘Grandpapa’ Reggie Rockstone has asked Ghanaians to regard the Hiplife music genre as a national treasure.

Speaking in an interview on Neat FM, monitored by attractivemustapha.com he stressed that the music genre has done alot for Ghanaian youth.

“Majority of the musicians ruling today are beneficiaries of Hiplife.”

“We should never downplay our own,It’s very embarrassing if the Nigerians are watching because we all take inspiration from Hiplife and we should note that it’s not just about me and Hiplife but it’s about the entire Africa ”

He mentioned to the presenter ola Michael captured by attractivemustapha.com that no one can ever disrespect or make mockery of him because he sacrificed for the industry which does not necessarily mean he should ‘amass’ wealth.