The Minority in Parliament has called for pragmatic steps to be taken on the recent crime rates in the country which purely undermines the security and peace of the nation.

The call comes on the back of the shooting and killing of a police officer during an attack on a bullion van Monday afternoon at Jamestown.

After killing the police officer, No. 58449, G/ Constable Emmanuel Osei of National SWAT, the armed men also gunned down one Afua Badu who had stood by and witnessing the crime.

Addressing the press, Ranking member for the Defence and Interior Committee, James Agalga said the country was no longer safe under President Akufo-Addo.

“Ghanaians no longer feel safe compared to our immediate past. Violent crime-related cases particularly robbery is shaking the foundation of our nation and it is only and a duty for us to call on the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration to up its game” he stated and stressed that the Citizen’s trust in the police must not be allowed to break.

“When the protector is killed, what will those who were expected to be protected do?” he quizzed.

Again, the former deputy minister for the Interior said officers are supposed to undertake special duties in bulletproof jackets before mounting the bullion vans but authorities have deliberately failed in enforcing the laws on the issuance of these vans leading to the continuous loss of innocent lives.

However, the minority has threatened to raise the matter on the floor of the house and make sure that appropriate ministers are hauled to answer questions, reports XYZ Parliamentary Correspondent Princess Arita Anim.

Source: Myxyzonline.com