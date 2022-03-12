1 hour ago

There is an advert by Philips on various billboards in the capital that has generated a lot of conversation among Ghanaians on various social media platforms.

According to the Electrical manufacturing firm, their LED bulls last longer than the Black Stars coach.

Many have applauded them for the ingenuity they have adopted in capturing the attention of all in order to sell their product.

They have erected giant billboards at vantage points in the capital Accra and the message has been thought provoking to say the least.

The turnover of Black Star coaches the last few years has been staggering with Ghana using at least three coaches even the last two years.

With the staggering list of coaches listed below with some coming twice, there have been a lot of coaches at the helm within a short space of time and if as advertized their bulb lasts longer than a Black Stars coach it could be some good one.

List of Ghana coaches since year 2000 below:

since from the year 2000 up to date.

1. Osam Duodu - 2000

2. Sir Cecil Jones Attuquayefio - 2001

3. Osam Duodu - 2001- 2002

4. Milan Zivandinovic - 2002

5. Emmanuel Afranie - 2002 - 2003

6. Bukard Ziese - 2003

7. Ralf Zumdick - 2003

8. Mariano Barreto 2003 - 04

9. Sam Arday - 2004

10.Radomir Dujkovic - 2004 - 2006

11. Claude Le Roy, 2006 - 2008

12. Silas Tetteh - 2008

13. Milovan Rajevac - 2008 - 2010

14.Kwasi Appiah - 2010 - 2011

15. Goran Stavanovic - 2011 - 2012

16. Kwasi Appiah - 2012 - 2014

17. Maxwell Konadu - 2014

18. Avram Grant - 2014 - 2017

19. Kwasi Appiah - 2017 - 2020

20. C.K Akonnor - 2020 - 2021

21.Milovan Rajevac - 2021

22. Otto Addo- 2022-

REACTION OF GHANAIANS BELOW:

?s=20&t=4S9_ZGvGV-mWx5FsRXuJHA

?s=20&t=4S9_ZGvGV-mWx5FsRXuJHA

?s=20&t=4S9_ZGvGV-mWx5FsRXuJHA

?s=20&t=4S9_ZGvGV-mWx5FsRXuJHA

?s=20&t=4S9_ZGvGV-mWx5FsRXuJHA

?s=20&t=4S9_ZGvGV-mWx5FsRXuJHA

?s=20&t=4S9_ZGvGV-mWx5FsRXuJHA

?s=20&t=4S9_ZGvGV-mWx5FsRXuJHA